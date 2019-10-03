Retirement Red Zone from Campbell & Company

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Back To School
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Top Stories
Jupiter will be easy to spot tonight; Saturn this weekend
Top Stories
Studio behind ‘Sesame Street’ is making an Elmo talk show
Hard Rock’s first employee attends celebration at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Oct. 3 celebrates National Boyfriend Day
3-year-old twin girls in foster care found dead in hot car
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Jupiter will be easy to spot tonight; Saturn this weekend
Top Stories
Hard Rock’s first employee attends celebration at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Top Stories
September 2019 one of driest and warmest on record in Tampa Bay
Road Rants: Forest Hills speeding concerns
FDA warns pregnant mothers of heartburn medication Zantac
2 hospitalized after truck crashes into Plant City home
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Tens of thousands of radiation samples from Polk subdivisions not relevant
Top Stories
2 hospitalized after truck crashes into Plant City home
Top Stories
Woman’s TECO bill spikes after husband’s death
Radiation levels in Lakeland homes again in question
State reverses decision, vows to give disabled man needed medical device after Better Call Behnken report
New hands-free cell phone rule for schools and construction zones starts Tuesday
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Top Stories
Diaz hits 2 homers, Rays beat A’s 5-1 in AL wild-card game
Top Stories
MLB average attendance down 1.7%, hurt by losing teams
Top Stories
Rays postseason tickets on sale to the public Thursday
Young Rays play (and celebrate) like playoff veterans
Florida may follow California on college athlete compensation
BEST TWEETS: Rays win 5-1 over A’s in wildcard game
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
Great 38 / WTTA to Broadcast Florida Tropics SC Home Games
Top Stories
Mintz Elementary
Derby Lane food worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Gluten-Free Chocolate Fudge Brownies
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Buccaneers Bars
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Retirement Red Zone from Campbell & Company
Daytime
Posted:
Oct 3, 2019 / 03:11 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 3, 2019 / 03:11 PM EDT
FIRST 5 CALLERS W/ PORTFOLIO $250K OR GREATER/ COMPLIMENTARY RETIREMENT PLAN 844-273-5504
Latest Videos
Jupiter will be easy to spot tonight; Saturn this weekend
Hard Rock’s first employee attends celebration at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
September 2019 one of driest and warmest on record in Tampa Bay
Road Rants: Forest Hills speeding concerns
FDA warns pregnant mothers of heartburn medication Zantac
2 hospitalized after truck crashes into Plant City home
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat again today; not much rain
Zantac panic: Is it safe for pregnant women to take?
Truck crashes into Plant City home, 2 hospitalized
Wave Watch: Dry, hot and breezy to end the week on the water
Bahamian family displaced by Dorian finding help in Palm Harbor
Blind Tiger Café opening 5th location at WestShore Plaza in former Starbucks space
More Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Pro Football Challenge: Enter, play, win
Trending Stories
Florida woman tried to kill kids by crashing van into palm tree, police say
‘Total disregard for life’: Sheriff says wanted man went on killing and sexual battery spree in Polk County
Fired teacher who wouldn’t use transgender student’s pronouns sues school district
Central Florida pastor charged with 30 counts of sexual battery on a minor
Authorities: Woman, 62, died in portable toilet explosion
Radiation levels in Lakeland homes again in question
Popular heartburn drug, Zantac, pulled off market
WATCH: Delilah Wallenda to take final high-wire walk with son Nik in Tampa
Don't Miss
After viral campaign, hundreds turn up at veteran’s funeral in Sarasota
Woman taunts lion after climbing over safety barrier at New York zoo
15-year-old boy stabbed to death while protecting sister from burglar
More Don't Miss