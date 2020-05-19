Restaurant Style Bowls

AMA is the world’s largest association of hobbyists who fly model airplanes and drones for fun and educational purposes. Based in Muncie, Indiana, the non-profit organization was founded in 1936 and today has nearly 180,000 members and 2,400 clubs across the U.S. The organization has a robust “Flight School” program which helps teach people who are new to the hobby and provides many STEM resources for educators and parents.

For more information go to: https://www.modelaircraft.org/