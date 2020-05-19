Delicious, affordable and nutritious restaurant-style bowls are easy to make at home with simple ingredients. The cost is under $2.50 per bowl. Recipe below for two bowls: 6 oz chicken, shrimp, baked fish or 2 cups prepared beans (black, garbanzo, pinto, lentils) separated in two portions 2 scallions, chopped 1 tomato, chopped 1 bell pepper, chopped 2 tbs sunflower seeds or other nuts 4 cups lettuce, kale or spinach 1 cup cooked cous cous, rice or quinoa, cooked Dressing: 1 tbs olive oil plus 3 tbs balsamic or rice wine vinegar with salt, pepper and one clove garlic, minced or your favorite bottled dressing. Place half lettuce at bottom of each bowl and then arrange half of the grains, vegetables and nuts on top. Place protein to one side of the bowl and pour on your homemade or favorite bottled dressing.