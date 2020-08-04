Restaurant Impossible: Back in Business

About Robert Irvine: Robert Irvine is a world-class chef and businessman best known for his work as host of Restaurant: Impossible on Food Network, which is now airing in its 17th season. As a philanthropist focusing on veterans’ and first responder’s issues, he created the Robert Irvine Foundation to support wounded servicemen and their families (RobertIrvineFoundation.org). Robert is the author of four cookbooks, the most recent of which, Family Table By Robert Irvine, serves as a guide for bringing families back together around the dinner table, and launched Robert Irvine Magazine, a free digital magazine focusing on healthy recipes, fitness advice, and motivation for success in all areas of life.
Visit FoodNetwork.com to learn more about Robert Irvine and the restaurants featured. Follow #RestaurantImpossible to go behind the scenes of the action with Robert.