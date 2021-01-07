Reset, Refocus & Reconnect at the YMCA

As we start a New Year, it’s time to RESET our motivation and REFOCUS on the important things in life. The Tampa YMCA is here to help you RENEW your goals, RECLAIM your health, RECONNECT with friends, REBUILD your strength, REENGAGE with sports and activities and REENERGIZE your workout. No matter what your REASON, the Y is READY to help you achieve your RESOLUTIONS! And with REINFORCED safety precautions and special January savings, there’s no better time than now to join.

In addition to unlimited use of our wellness centers, heated pools and 50+ different group fitness classes, a Y membership offers access to a Stay & Play for kids to learn and play while you work out; splash pads and water parks for the whole family; and free safe family events. Go to www.tampaymca.org and find out how a membership can help you RESTART strong in 2021! If you join as a new member by Jan. 20, you pay a $0 sign-up fee…that’s up to $59 in savings!