Julie Loven aka The Effortless Girl is back to help Maggie and Farron get crafty and ring in the new year with repuporsed decor ideas!

#1 2024 Giant Numbers – Repurpose gold and silver tree garland for FUN party numbers or selfie and photo accessories for NYE. Wrap giant cut out cardboard (everyone has ample shipping boxes to reuse) numbers in tassel garland. $1 for 15 feet at dollar store is regular price. Depending on size of numbers purchase 1 package per number.

Materials:

-Cardboard Box

-Tinsel Garland

-Tape

#2 DIY NYE Party Hats & Headbands Bar – Create a DIY Bar for guests or kids to make fashionable headbands, party hats, or faux tiaras using tree decorations and dollar store plastic headbands and embellishments. Great for party fun. Headbands $1 each, garland $1 for 15 ft, party hats $1 for 8, adhesive rhinestones $1 per package of 30, paper straws $1 for 10 – mix and match whichever materials you like or allow guests to DIY their own accessories.

Materials:

-Headbands

-Tinsel Garland

-Paper Straws

-Adhesive Rhinestones

-Party hats (cone shaped)

#3 Embellished Dollar Store Drinkware – Repurpose dollar store plastic cups for quick and festive drinkware. Cups $2 per package of cups.

Materials:

-Plastic cups or champagne glasses

-Paper Straws

-Garland/Tinsel

-Gold Marker