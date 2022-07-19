Five years ago, Rabbi Ed Rosenthal reversed the ancient Jewish tradition of Tashlich, casting sins into the water after Yom Kippur. He and five students created a new tradition…Reverse Tashlich…removing sins (debris) from the ocean. Since then Reverse Tashlich has become an international event…170 teams across 18 countries participated in 2021. Combined they removed thousands of pounds of debris from waterfront locations in their communities.

In July, he launched Repair the Sea, an independent 501(c)3 organization to expand the effort and engage other faith-based organizations to participate in helping clean up the ocean for generations to come. The offices of this Repair the Sea and headquarters for the international event is in the garage of his home in Southern Florida.