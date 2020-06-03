Now that we’ve all spent a lot of time at home, there may (ahem) be some home projects we are looking to do without a full renovation! Whether in need of ideas on the most effective ways to set up a home office while saving space or quick and affordable updates to your kitchen and more, a brand-new book from Simon and Schuster that’s the first ever to address decorating small, rental spaces just hit Amazon: Rental Style!



With pages of ideas on how to decorate and organize a small space on a budget, author Chelsey Brown is a master of easy and quick decor fixes that won’t hurt the bank! In Rental Style, Chelsey covers:

• Decorating to maximize small spaces

• Incorporating more seating into your smaller home

• Combating limited storage

• Ways to “renovate” a rental kitchen

• Hosting in a very small home

• And more!



A NYC resident, Chelsey Brown started the uber popular blog City Chic Decor when she realized how little information there was on decorating and designing rented spaces. Today, Chelsey is an in-demand interior decorator with a plethora of tips on maximizing space as well as easy ways to update your home! Her book Rental Style is available on Amazon, at Barnes & Noble and Target in both HardCover and Kindle versions!



To learn more about Chelsey, visit: http://citychicdecor.com/



