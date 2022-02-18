Reliving the ‘Miracle on Ice’ with Mike Eruzione, captain of the Olympic hockey team involved in one of the most iconic moments in sports history

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

With the 2022 Winter Olympics in full swing, we catch up with famous olympian, Mike Eruzione, captain of the Team USA Men’s Hockey team that made history by defeating the elite Soviet team and winning the gold during the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid. He takes us back to that moment, fills us in on what he’s doing now and addresses whether his coach, Herb Brooks, was really as tough on the team as it was depicted in the popular movie, “Miracle”. His answer will surprise you!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss