Reliving the ‘Miracle on Ice’ with Mike Eruzione, captain of the Olympic hockey team involved in one of the most iconic moments in sports history

With the 2022 Winter Olympics in full swing, we catch up with famous olympian, Mike Eruzione, captain of the Team USA Men’s Hockey team that made history by defeating the elite Soviet team and winning the gold during the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid. He takes us back to that moment, fills us in on what he’s doing now and addresses whether his coach, Herb Brooks, was really as tough on the team as it was depicted in the popular movie, “Miracle”. His answer will surprise you!
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter