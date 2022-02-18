Reliving the ‘Miracle on Ice’ with Mike Eruzione, captain of the Olympic hockey team involved in one of the most iconic moments in sports history

(NewsNation Now) — A New Hampshire man is sitting in Florida jail after he says Hertz filed a police report wrongfully accusing him of stealing a rental car. He is one of the hundreds of Hertz customers that say the exact same thing happened to them.

Newly unsealed bankruptcy documents suggest Hertz has filed hundreds of these police reports every year. NewsNation previously reported on the nightmare situations that led customers to sue the rental giant last year. Now, a new night nightmare situation is developing.