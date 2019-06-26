Breaking News
Tropical Storm Barry forms in Gulf
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Refreshing Summer Sips

Daytime

by: Daytime Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

It’s time to get ready for summer!  After you’ve found the perfect swimsuit and stocked up on sun screen and popsicles, you’ll need to have a go-to drink that’s refreshing anytime of day! Here with her summertime sips is Lifestyle Expert, Stefaney Rants! Visit truelemon.com for more information.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss