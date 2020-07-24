Refreshing Iced Coffee

The Kiwanis Incredible Duck Race is going virtual! In light of COVID-19,the Kiwanis Club of Tampa has made the decision to transition the 2020 KiwanisIncredible Duck Race into a virtual event on Facebook Live on Saturday, July 25, 2020.The Kiwanis Incredible Duck Race is a unique fundraising event with the proceeds thisyear equally benefiting Metropolitan Ministries, Feeding Tampa Bay and the TampaKiwanis Foundation.“We are disappointed that we cannot race our ducks in the Hillsborough River and hostan event for our local families at Curtis Hixon Park like past years,” explains AmandaMalinkowski, Kiwanis Incredible Duck Race Founder and Chairperson. “However, theneed in our community is greater than ever. We are excited to offer a creative virtualway to continue to support our community during this difficult time.”The Incredible Duck Race is presented by title sponsor CenterState Bank and variousother sponsors. The first duck to cross the finish line will win $5,000 for whoeveradopted that lucky duck! The second place duck wins $1,000 and third place duck wins$500. There are various other prizes too. Take a chance and adopt a duck!To purchase your lucky duck, register online at TampaDuckRace.com or contact aKiwanis Club of Tampa member. The ducks may be purchased by the public for $5per duck or a quack pack of five ducks for $20.The Kiwanis Club of Tampa is celebrating over 100 years of helping children in thecommunity. Locally they build ramps for the disabled, hold immunization events,purchase holiday gifts for kids in need, provide scholarships, work with leadership clubsin schools at the middle school, high school and college level, and build reading roomsin Boys and Girls Clubs around Tampa. Additionally the Tampa Kiwanis Foundationprovides grants to local non-profit organizations.Visit the website for more information about the race: TampaDuckRace.com. Or theFacebook page for some fun and quacky updates: https://www.facebook.com/IncredibleDuckRace/. Adopt a duck. Help a child. #KiwanisVirtualDuckRace