Refreshing Iced Coffee

Cold Brew Drink Recipes
July 2020
The Earnest Lemingway
• 6 oz of BOLT Cold Brew Lemonade
• ½ oz of simple syrup
• 3oz sparkling water
Combine BOLT Cold Brew Lemonade (or cold brew + lemonade) and simple syrup in a
shaker with 2 scoops of ice and shake vigorously. Add sparkling water and ice to a 20oz ice
cup. Strain cold brew mixture over top of sparkling water and ice. Garnish with a lemon
slice.
The Cold Brew-jito
• 3oz BOLT Cold Brew Original
• ¾ oz mint syrup
• 5oz sparkling water
• 1 lime wedge
• 1 sprig of fresh mint
Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain and pour over fresh
ice. Garnish with a mint sprig.
Mint syrup: 1 cup water, 1 cup white sugar, 1 cup fresh mint leaves. Combine all
ingredients in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar dissolves. Simmer for
1 minute. Remove from heat and let syrup steep, about 30 minutes. Pour syrup into a
glass jar through a mesh strainer to remove mint leaves; let cool.
The Cold Brew Float
• 10 oz BOLT Cold Brew Original
• 2 scoops vanilla gelato
Combine ingredients in a glass with ice. Stir thoroughly before enjoying.
The Gingerbread Cold Brew
• 5oz Bolt Cold Brew Original
• 4oz oat milk
• ½ oz cinnamon syrup
• ½ oz ginger syrup
Add cold brew, both syrups, and oat milk to a shaker with two scoops of ice. Shake
vigorously and strain ingredients over fresh ice.
Cinnamon Syrup: 2 cups water, 4 cinnamon sticks, 1 ½ cups sugar. In a small sauce pot
add water and cinnamon and bring to a boil. Simmer for 10 minutes and strain out
cinnamon sticks. Bring back to a boil, add sugar and stir until sugar is dissolved.
Ginger Syrup: ¼ pound ginger, peeled and thinly sliced (about ¾ cup), 1 cup sugar, 1 cup
water. Bring all ingredients to a simmer in a small heavy saucepan over medium-low
heat, stirring until sugar has dissolved, then gently summer uncovered for 30 min. Strain
through a sieve. Let cool to room temperature.

