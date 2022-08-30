Buddy Brew Coffee

Sparkler Recipes

Earnest Lemmingway

● 3oz cold brew

● 3oz lemonade

● 1⁄2 oz of simple syrup

● 3oz soda water

Construction

● Combine Cold brew, Lemonade, and simple syrup in a shaker with 2 scoops of ice.

● Shake all ingredients together

● Add your sparkling water in a 20oz cup

● Pour ingredients of your shaker into your cup

● Garnish with a lemon slice

Lavender Lemonade

● 1 ounce lavender syrup

● 5 ounces lemonade

● 3 ounces sparkling water

Construction

● Add lavender syrup to glass

● Add Lemonade

● Add sparkling water

● Top with Ice

Sparkling Cascara Tea

● 1 ounce honey

● 7 ounces Cascara Tea

● 3 ounces sparkling water

Construction

● Brew the cascara tea ○ 20 grams cascara ○ 200 grams water (200F) ○ Steep for 5 minutes

● Add Honey To Cup

● Drain sparkling water into the cup

● Mix Cascara and honey together with a bar spoon

● Add sparkling water

● Top with Ice

Lavender Syrup Recipe

Ingredients

Sugar 100 Grams Water 100 Grams Lavender 4 Grams Lemonade Concentrate 4 Grams

Instructions

Combine water and sugar in a large pot and bring to a boil Stir until sugar is completely dissolved. Add lavender. Return to a boil and let simmer for 2 minutes.

Remove from heat and let lavender steep for 30 minutes. Strain lavender out. Add lemonade concentrate.

.