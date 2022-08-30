Buddy Brew Coffee

Sparkler Recipes

Earnest Lemmingway

  • ●  3oz cold brew
  • ●  3oz lemonade
  • ●  1⁄2 oz of simple syrup
  • ●  3oz soda water

Construction

  • ●  Combine Cold brew, Lemonade, and simple syrup in a shaker with 2 scoops of ice.
  • ●  Shake all ingredients together
  • ●  Add your sparkling water in a 20oz cup
  • ●  Pour ingredients of your shaker into your cup
  • ●  Garnish with a lemon slice

Lavender Lemonade

  • ●  1 ounce lavender syrup
  • ●  5 ounces lemonade
  • ●  3 ounces sparkling water

Construction

  • ●  Add lavender syrup to glass
  • ●  Add Lemonade
  • ●  Add sparkling water
  • ●  Top with Ice

Sparkling Cascara Tea

  • ●  1 ounce honey
  • ●  7 ounces Cascara Tea
  • ●  3 ounces sparkling water

Construction

  • ●  Brew the cascara tea
    • ○  20 grams cascara
    • ○  200 grams water (200F)
    • ○  Steep for 5 minutes
  • ●  Add Honey To Cup
  • ●  Drain sparkling water into the cup
  • ●  Mix Cascara and honey together with a bar spoon
  • ●  Add sparkling water
  • ●  Top with Ice

Lavender Syrup Recipe

Ingredients

Sugar100 Grams
Water100 Grams
Lavender4 Grams
Lemonade Concentrate4 Grams

Instructions

  1. Combine water and sugar in a large pot and bring to a boil
  2. Stir until sugar is completely dissolved.
  3. Add lavender.
  4. Return to a boil and let simmer for 2 minutes.

Remove from heat and let lavender steep for 30 minutes. Strain lavender out. Add lemonade concentrate. 

