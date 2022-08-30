Buddy Brew Coffee
Sparkler Recipes
Earnest Lemmingway
- ● 3oz cold brew
- ● 3oz lemonade
- ● 1⁄2 oz of simple syrup
- ● 3oz soda water
Construction
- ● Combine Cold brew, Lemonade, and simple syrup in a shaker with 2 scoops of ice.
- ● Shake all ingredients together
- ● Add your sparkling water in a 20oz cup
- ● Pour ingredients of your shaker into your cup
- ● Garnish with a lemon slice
Lavender Lemonade
- ● 1 ounce lavender syrup
- ● 5 ounces lemonade
- ● 3 ounces sparkling water
Construction
- ● Add lavender syrup to glass
- ● Add Lemonade
- ● Add sparkling water
- ● Top with Ice
Sparkling Cascara Tea
- ● 1 ounce honey
- ● 7 ounces Cascara Tea
- ● 3 ounces sparkling water
Construction
- ● Brew the cascara tea
- ○ 20 grams cascara
- ○ 200 grams water (200F)
- ○ Steep for 5 minutes
- ● Add Honey To Cup
- ● Drain sparkling water into the cup
- ● Mix Cascara and honey together with a bar spoon
- ● Add sparkling water
- ● Top with Ice
Lavender Syrup Recipe
Ingredients
|Sugar
|100 Grams
|Water
|100 Grams
|Lavender
|4 Grams
|Lemonade Concentrate
|4 Grams
Instructions
- Combine water and sugar in a large pot and bring to a boil
- Stir until sugar is completely dissolved.
- Add lavender.
- Return to a boil and let simmer for 2 minutes.
Remove from heat and let lavender steep for 30 minutes. Strain lavender out. Add lemonade concentrate.
