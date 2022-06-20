Podcaster Katie Krimitsos of the “Women’s Meditation Network”, whose podcasts have been downloaded more than 44 million times, joins our panel today and shares a meditation to kick off our discussion about how we find the motivation to “show up” for our kids when we feel like we don’t have it in us. Plus, actress Jamie Chung’s recent admission that she used a surrogate because she feared the effect that pregnancy would have on her career leads us to reflect on the sacfifices we have made for parenting. We also share money-saving tips to help ease the financial burden this summer.