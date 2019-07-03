Red White and Blue Festival

Date And Time Thu, July 4, 2019 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM EDT Add to Calendar Location Grand Central at Kennedy (Madison Street between Channelside Drive and Meridian Street) 1120 E Kennedy Blvd Tampa, FL 33602
Tampa’s favorite FREE celebration of the red, white, and blue is here again…this year being held at Grand Central at Kennedy! RSVP is not required but with RSVP your name is automatically entered into our gate prize raffle of hourly giveaways! Come representing in your patriotic colors for the Best Dressed Contest! This year, there will be something special for everyone, even your pets! In America, our dogs are family and we will be kicking off the fest with a Patriotic Paws Walk on Madison Street between Channelside Drive and Meridian Street to officially welcome all to the Tampa Red White & Blue Festival! Come with your doggies (leashed) in their patriotic attire to participate in the Patriotic Paw Walk. Check in for the Patriotic Paws Walk is at 3pm! Dogs walk at 3:30 in their fashionable attire! All participating dogs will enjoy a swag bag courtesy of New Barker! Best Dog will win a special prize, so bring your dogs out in their best patriotic gear for this one!