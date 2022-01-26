Red Snapper with Saffron Brown Butter

Red Snapper with Saffron Brown Butter, Mussel Mayo & Cucumber Salad

8 – 6 oz. Portions of Red Snapper (skin on)

4 Tbsp Olive Oil

8 cubes of unsalted butter

1 small pinch of saffron

Mussel Mayo

2 cups Mayo

1 clove Garlic (minced)

1 tsp onion (minced)

1 cup cooked mussels

½ tsp Sriracha

Salt & Pepper to Taste

Procedure

  • Sauté the mussels with the garlic, onions and olive oil
  • Puree all the ingredient in a blender until smooth, season with salt & pepper and reserve.

Cucumber Salad

Ingredients

  • 2 English cucumbers (thinly sliced in half)
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup distilled red wine vinegar
  • 1 red medium red onion (thinly sliced in half)
  • salt & pepper to taste

Procedure

  1. Place all your ingredients in a bowl mix and let sit for 1 day, strain and place in a sealable container.

Red Snapper Procedure

  1. Heat a cast iron pan with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, place the red snapper skin side down until well seared and add a cube of butter and then saffron.
    1. Sear the other side of the Red Snapper, put it on an oven plate and cook for 15 minutes or desired finish.
    1. On a dinner sized plate, put 3 lines of the Mussel Mayo, drizzle saffron butter from your pan over the fish, top with cucumber salad and garnish with micro greens.

