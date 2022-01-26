Red Snapper with Saffron Brown Butter, Mussel Mayo & Cucumber Salad
8 – 6 oz. Portions of Red Snapper (skin on)
4 Tbsp Olive Oil
8 cubes of unsalted butter
1 small pinch of saffron
Mussel Mayo
2 cups Mayo
1 clove Garlic (minced)
1 tsp onion (minced)
1 cup cooked mussels
½ tsp Sriracha
Salt & Pepper to Taste
Procedure
- Sauté the mussels with the garlic, onions and olive oil
- Puree all the ingredient in a blender until smooth, season with salt & pepper and reserve.
Cucumber Salad
Ingredients
- 2 English cucumbers (thinly sliced in half)
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup distilled red wine vinegar
- 1 red medium red onion (thinly sliced in half)
- salt & pepper to taste
Procedure
- Place all your ingredients in a bowl mix and let sit for 1 day, strain and place in a sealable container.
Red Snapper Procedure
- Heat a cast iron pan with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, place the red snapper skin side down until well seared and add a cube of butter and then saffron.
- Sear the other side of the Red Snapper, put it on an oven plate and cook for 15 minutes or desired finish.
- On a dinner sized plate, put 3 lines of the Mussel Mayo, drizzle saffron butter from your pan over the fish, top with cucumber salad and garnish with micro greens.