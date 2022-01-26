Red Snapper with Saffron Brown Butter

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Strapped inventory is the name of the game as Florida's housing crisis deepens. While Gov. Ron DeSantis said he believes the demand and pricing for homes in the state was "authentic," real or not, it doesn't make homes more affordable.

The 2020 Census showed huge population increases in states like Florida. The higher population and reapportionment process added a U.S. House district to the state. In 2021, migration to Florida continued. Policies by state leadership, focused on freedoms they are fighting to secure for Florida residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, have helped to encourage the influx of new Floridians.