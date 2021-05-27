Red Nose Day on NBC

Comic Relief US, the organization behind the Red Nose Day campaign to end child poverty, has announced the return of the beloved fundraising event for its seventh year, culminating on Thursday, May 27. With supporters creating a powerful community of change, Red Nose Day has raised more than $240 million in the last six years and positively impacted over 25 million children in America and around the world.

NBC’s special programming will be anchored by an exclusive, fast-paced Red Nose Day episode of “The Wall” at 8 p.m. ET/PT, hosted by Chris Hardwick, a longtime supporter of the campaign. “The Wall: Red Nose Day Edition” will feature a deserving, community-focused Houston family playing the riveting, high-stakes game to try and earn life-changing cash for themselves, while Hardwick cheers them on and raises money for Red Nose Day by testing his own skills on the wall. Viewers will have the opportunity to join in to help raise money for the cause during the show and learn how Red Nose Day funds help underserved children. The special episode will also feature surprise celebrity guests.