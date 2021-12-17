Recipes from Julia Child’s Vacation Home

Serves 4, as a side salad

Mise en place: 

Serving bowl or plates

A mandoline 

Chef’s Knife 

Microplane 

Ingredients: 

2-3 large meat radishes, about a ½ pound  (Meat radishes are the big ones that come in many colors. My favs are watermelon radishes–green with a red/pink interior; the purple-y blue ones; and the pink ones.  If you can’t find the big, rainbow-y colored ones do not fret. Regular radishes work just fine here!  The color pay off just isn’t a exciting) 

½ Red Onion, sliced thinly

1-2 tablespoons olive oil 

1 lime

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro (or other herb if you’re plagued with the ‘no cilantro soap gene’) 

Flaky Salt, for finishing 

Corn nuts, optional

Single-Origin Chilli Powder, optional 

Slice the meat radishes thin with a knife or mandoline.  I prefer being well able to see light through the radishes.  Add the red onion.  

Coat gently with olive oil.  Start with around one tablespoon, and add a bit more if you feel the need. 

Squeeze the juice of a lime over, and toss to coat.  

Finish with the cilantro, a few pulls of zest using a microplane, and the flaky salt.  Add a touch of heat if you’d like.  I am obsessed with Cobanero Chilli for this.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

