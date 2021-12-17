Recipes from Julia Child’s Vacation Home

Serves 4, as a side salad

Mise en place:

Serving bowl or plates

A mandoline

Chef’s Knife

Microplane

Ingredients:

2-3 large meat radishes, about a ½ pound (Meat radishes are the big ones that come in many colors. My favs are watermelon radishes–green with a red/pink interior; the purple-y blue ones; and the pink ones. If you can’t find the big, rainbow-y colored ones do not fret. Regular radishes work just fine here! The color pay off just isn’t a exciting)

½ Red Onion, sliced thinly

1-2 tablespoons olive oil

1 lime

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro (or other herb if you’re plagued with the ‘no cilantro soap gene’)

Flaky Salt, for finishing

Corn nuts, optional

Single-Origin Chilli Powder, optional

Slice the meat radishes thin with a knife or mandoline. I prefer being well able to see light through the radishes. Add the red onion.

Coat gently with olive oil. Start with around one tablespoon, and add a bit more if you feel the need.

Squeeze the juice of a lime over, and toss to coat.

Finish with the cilantro, a few pulls of zest using a microplane, and the flaky salt. Add a touch of heat if you’d like. I am obsessed with Cobanero Chilli for this.