Recipes from Julia Child’s Vacation Home

Serves 4, as a side salad
Mise en place:
Serving bowl or plates
A mandoline
Chef’s Knife
Microplane
Ingredients:
2-3 large meat radishes, about a ½ pound (Meat radishes are the big ones that come in many colors. My favs are watermelon radishes–green with a red/pink interior; the purple-y blue ones; and the pink ones. If you can’t find the big, rainbow-y colored ones do not fret. Regular radishes work just fine here! The color pay off just isn’t a exciting)
½ Red Onion, sliced thinly
1-2 tablespoons olive oil
1 lime
2 tablespoons chopped cilantro (or other herb if you’re plagued with the ‘no cilantro soap gene’)
Flaky Salt, for finishing
Corn nuts, optional
Single-Origin Chilli Powder, optional
Slice the meat radishes thin with a knife or mandoline. I prefer being well able to see light through the radishes. Add the red onion.
Coat gently with olive oil. Start with around one tablespoon, and add a bit more if you feel the need.
Squeeze the juice of a lime over, and toss to coat.
Finish with the cilantro, a few pulls of zest using a microplane, and the flaky salt. Add a touch of heat if you’d like. I am obsessed with Cobanero Chilli for this.