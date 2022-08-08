In a new season of Reasonable Doubt, retired homicide detective Chris Anderson and criminal defense attorney Fatima Silva team up to investigate whether guilty verdicts should stand or if there was a wrongful conviction. Season five of the series premieres August 9 at 10 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.
Reasonable Doubt returns to find holes in the justice system and reverse guilty convictions
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
