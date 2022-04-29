A very happy update is today’s “Reason to Smile”, presented by Creating Smiles Dental!! Remember “Lucky the Snowman”? A teacher from Southshore Charter Academy in Riverview had her sister in Kentucky make the snowman and overnight it to Florida so that her students could see snow for the first time. After several weeks in the school freezer, part of Lucky was melted into the school’s garden box, in honor of Earth Day. The shrub that sprouted has been shaped like Lucky and even dons the same carrot nose. Lucky is still giving students a reason to smile.