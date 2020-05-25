Reality Star, Johnny Bananas

CHALLENGE: TOTAL MADNESS”

Johnny first got his start on MTV’s reality series “The Real World,” before becoming the fan-favorite fixture on MTV’s “The Challenge.” With his chameleon-like ability to adapt to his surroundings, unpredictable mixture of craftiness, charisma, intelligence and kindness, he more than lives up to his nickname, “Johnny Bananas.” This landmark 35th season and Johnny’s 20th season features the most extreme challenges ever in the show’s jaw-dropping history. Gone are the luxury mansions and lavish pools of past seasons, instead the cast this time find themselves isolated and living in a bunker which is somewhat appropriate for the times we currently find ourselves in.

FOOD NETWORK’s “Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition”

Anne Burrell and Tyler Florence are back to whip a fresh cast of all-star cooking nightmares into culinary shape in a brand-new season of “Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition,” that just premiered Sunday, May 10th. In the six-episode season, Johnny and team of celebrity recruits through a series of intense cooking challenges to transform their kitchen skills. Only the most-improved star left standing at the finale wins $25,000 for the charity of their choice and bragging rights for their team mentor.

NBC’s “1st LOOK”

With exciting escapades and unparalleled access in NBC’s “1st Look,” Johnny travels the world exploring the most thrilling travel destinations while uncovering unique stories. From climbing the mountains of Mt. Denali to searching for UFOs, Johnny is up for the challenge. You can catch new episodes of the late-night series on Saturday nights, following “Saturday Night Live” on NBC- television stations across the country.