Yseult P. Mukantabana and Hannah Summerhill are co-hosts of the popular podcast, Kinswomen, in which they aim to build more trust and bridge the gaps between women of color and white women through difficult, uncomfortable, but cathartic conversations.

Yseult identifies as a Rwandan, Jewish, and queer woman and Hannah is a white, Jewish woman.

This spring, they’ll publish their first book together, REAL FRIENDS TALK ABOUT RACE: Bridging the Gaps Through Uncomfortable Conversations (Park Row Books; April 4, 2023; hardcover).

In the book, Yseult and Hannah use their own friendship and experiences from different racial backgrounds to offer guidance on navigating these layered conversations.