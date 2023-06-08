Real estate powerhouse Lisa Simonsen is once again mentoring former Playboy playmate Kendra Wilkinson as she continues her mission to get a fresh start as a Los Angeles realtor in Season Two of the HGTV series, Kendra Sells Hollywood. Simonsen shares the story of her own reinvention from the world of fitness to a career in luxury real estate, where she now brokers $100 million deals. Plus, we tap into her expertise to get the latest on the real estate market.