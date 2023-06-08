Real estate powerhouse Lisa Simonsen is once again mentoring former Playboy playmate Kendra Wilkinson as she continues her mission to get a fresh start as a Los Angeles realtor in Season Two of the HGTV series, Kendra Sells Hollywood. Simonsen shares the story of her own reinvention from the world of fitness to a career in luxury real estate, where she now brokers $100 million deals. Plus, we tap into her expertise to get the latest on the real estate market.
Real estate powerhouse Lisa Simonsen on the new season of ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
