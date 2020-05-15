Real Estate During a Pandemic

Tips on real estate tips during a pandemic:

There will be a buying trend away from cities for those most adversely impacted by the displacement of the virus.

If you were preparing your home for sale, and you were stopped from showing it due to the Covid-19 laws around real estate showings, what should you do right now to continue to prepare for the sale?

If you are a buyer, and see opportunity, how and when do you know when to move forward with a purchase? How do you time the purchase?

Do you still put money into your home to sell it to make the most on the sale (paint, carpet etc)?

Will there still be a market when these restrictions are lifted?

TRACY McLAUGHLIN, real estate broker and entrepreneur, has been the #1 producer in residential sales in Marin Country, California, every year since 2005. After growing a successful boutique brokerage in Marin, she purchased Pacific Union, a residential firm in the Bay Area, on the heels of a mortgage crisis in 2009. The company grew into the 5th largest residential brokerage in the country, with a sales volume exceeding $14.1 billion, and in 2018 was snapped up by Compass, a real estate tech company, for a record price. Out of two million actively licensed real estate agents in the United States, McLaughlin is currently ranked 63rd in sales by the Wall Street Journal and has been consistently ranked among the top 75 performers in the country for the past ten years. She currently leads the Marin County offices for The Agency, an international full-service, luxury real estate brokerage and lifestyle company founded by Mauricio Umansky and Billy Rose.