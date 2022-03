We get a taste of what’s in store for the upcoming Tampa Taco & Margarita Festival at Raymond James Stadium, which will include meticulously-crafted offerings from the stadium’s reknowned chefs, as well as vast entertainment options, all within the confines of an NFL stadium.

The event is happening on March 12 from 12:00 PM-7:00 PM at Raymond James Stadium. Visit Tampasportsauthority.com for tickets and information.