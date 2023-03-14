Did you know that the quality of sounds surrounding your baby during sleep play a huge role in their brain and language development? Lifestyle Expert Jennifer Bonner is back on the show with a new, innovative product every nursery needs – from RAPTbaby! To learn more and purchase today, check it out on RAPTbaby.com and Amazon to help your little ones sleep more soundly.
New Nursery Must-Have: RAPTbaby™ Smarter Sleep Sound Machine
by: Whitt Laxson
Posted:
Updated:
