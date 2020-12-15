ABOUT THE BOOK

Harried mother of three Shantelle Bisson guides you through raising a family, all while keeping your cool!



Let’s face it — raising children can take a wrecking ball to your ambitions, your finances, your relationships, even your health. But, as mother of three Shantelle Bisson will tell you, it doesn’t have to be that way. In Raising Your Kids Without Losing Your Cool, Shantelle sets out how to get ready for baby‘s arrival, helps you through the big push, lays it all out on breastfeeding, and makes sure you don‘t forget to KEEP HAVING SEX. Plus, she‘ll help you navigate the perils of helicopter parenting, children on social media, and even gender-reveal parties, and answer the burning question: Is that really cool?

SHANTELLE BISSON – BIO

Shantelle Bisson is an author, producer, parenting expert and regular

contributor to Zoomer Magazine. She’s also the owner of Shantilly’s

Place, a marina in Ontario’s Kawartha region. She has raised three fully

functioning young adults and splits her time between the lake, Toronto

and Los Angeles.

