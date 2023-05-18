Actor Rainn Wilson, best known as Dwight Schrute in The Office, takes on a new role as a hunter of happiness in the Peacock Original Series, Rainn Wilson and the Geogrpahy of Bliss. From Bulgaria to Iceland to Ghana and even in his own backyard in Los Angeles, Wilson introduces viewers to people from all over the world who share their secrets to happiness. Watch the five-episode series on Peacock.





