Rachel’s Law is a new documentary

Rachel’s Law is a documentary about a 23 year old Florida State University graduate who lost her life due to a mismanaged justice system. Rachel was born and raised in Pinellas County. After graduating from Florida State University in 2007, a double major in criminal justice and psychology, Rachel’s desire was to attend the Culinary Institute of Arts. On April 22nd, 2007 Rachel was stopped for a routine traffic stop on FSU campus. The officers found a small baggie of marijuana in her car and arrested her. In an attempt to get the offense off her permanent record, Rachel committed to a drug diversion program in Leon County. Even though she was about to graduate, Rachel was made to stay in Tallahassee in order to complete the drug court diversion program. One year later, on April 17th, 2008, Rachel’s apartment was searched by the TPD. They found a small baggie of weed, a couple of ecstasy pills and 4 Valium. The officers then told Rachel that these charges would put her in prison for 4 years, unless she wanted to cooperate with them. Five days later, on April 22nd, 2008, Rachel signed on to become a confidential informant and provide information that would help get dangerous criminals off the street. After the first attempted buy-bust did not result in an arrest, the law enforcement officials asked Rachel to increase her buy from the same two dealers. The Tallahassee police department and the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency gave Rachel thirteen thousand dollars to purchase 400 ecstasy pills, 2 ounces of cocaine and a gun. On May 7th 2008 Rachel was murdered during the botched drug bust and her body went missing for 36 hours. https://rachelslawthemovie.com/