Amity between diverse cultures in the U.S.A. dates back to the 16th century, but in today’s society, it often seems lacking. Race Amity Day (RAD) is part of a nationwide movement of communities celebrating and proclaiming Race Amity Day, with the intention of celebrating our diversity, learning about one another’s cultures and history, and forming cross cultural/racial/ethnic relationships.

This FREE, fun-filled educational and community-building event will include live music, children’s activities, film screenings of people who were committed to race amity, community organizations, speakers, performers and food trucks.

Some of the entertainment will include:

Musical performance by Fred Johnson, internationally known performance artist and leading voice in Interfaith Concord and Humanity Restoration advocacy

Jazz Saxophonist Matt Weihmuller, who plays regularly around the Tampa Bay area and teaches music at the Patel Conservatory, and works with young performing artists with disabilities

Presentation by Danny White, Founder of “Race Without Ism”, speaking on the topic: Growing up while Black in St. Petersburg

Presentation by Linda Perez, executive director of Boricuas de Corozon, Inc., which offers first response assistance to victims of natural disasters and trains people to help underserved communities in need.

Presentation by Alicia Norris, the founder of Florida Indigenous Rights and Environmental Equality (FIREE)

Film screenings of five short documentaries produced by the National Center for Race Amity, depicting the history of interracial collaboration and relationships based on true friendships

Four states – Alabama, Massachusetts, Maryland and South Carolina – have established proclamations for Race Amity Day, the second Sunday in June.

Volunteers are needed! For more information about volunteering, sponsorships and the event, contact Fariba 727-804-9260 or email dolcevisto@gmail.com. Sponsors include League of Women Voters (LWV) North Pinellas and LWV St. Petersburg, Pinellas Community Foundation, Homeless Alliance Coalition, Community Tampa Bay, Urban League – St. Petersburg, NAACP Clearwater Upper Pinellas County, West Pinellas NOW, Creative Pinellas, Boricuas de Corozon, RaceWithout Ism, Farrell Communications, Inc., friendship force, Florida Suncoast and Heritage Village