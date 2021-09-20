WHO: ¡QUE FUNNY! Comedy Tour
WHEN: Saturday September 18th, 2021 8pm
WHERE: Carrollwood Cultural Center. 4537 LowellRoad. Tampa, FL. 33618 813-269-1310WHAT: The Carrollwood Cultural Center proudly presents the ¡Que Funny! Comedy Tour. This is the first show of the ¡QUE FUNNY! Comedy Tour. This comedy show features Latinx comedians along with other diverse performers for a night of storytelling and laughter! Some of these comedians have appeared in comedy festivals such as the Burbank Comedy Festival, the Oddball Comedy Festival, and Comedy Central’s Open Mic Fight to name a few. They have also opened for the likes of Paul Rodriguez, Craig Shoemaker, and Dom Irrera. Aside from stand-up comedy, some of our talent has also worked in radio, TV, and film. You can check out who has done what in each performer’s bio. Every ¡QUE FUNNY! performance is designed for audiences over 18 years of age. The lineup includes Mariannette Torres, Pat Largo, Tony Gaud and Aniria Turney. Tickets are $13-$18 (in person) / $10 (virtual) and can be purchased online at www.carrollwoodcenter.org.