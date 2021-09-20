Qué funny

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

WHO:  ¡QUE FUNNY! Comedy Tour

WHEN:  Saturday September 18th, 2021 8pm

WHERE:  Carrollwood Cultural Center.  4537 LowellRoad.  Tampa, FL.  33618  813-269-1310WHAT:   The Carrollwood Cultural Center proudly presents the ¡Que Funny! Comedy Tour. This is the first show of the ¡QUE FUNNY! Comedy Tour.  This comedy show features Latinx comedians along with other diverse performers for a night of storytelling and laughter! Some of these comedians have appeared in comedy festivals such as the Burbank Comedy Festival, the Oddball Comedy Festival, and Comedy Central’s Open Mic Fight to name a few. They have also opened for the likes of Paul Rodriguez, Craig Shoemaker, and Dom Irrera. Aside from stand-up comedy, some of our talent has also worked in radio, TV, and film. You can check out who has done what in each performer’s bio. Every ¡QUE FUNNY! performance is designed for audiences over 18 years of age. The lineup includes Mariannette Torres, Pat Largo, Tony Gaud and Aniria Turney. Tickets are $13-$18 (in person) / $10 (virtual) and can be purchased online at www.carrollwoodcenter.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss