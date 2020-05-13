Breaking News
Quarantine Lasagna Soup

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Lasagna Soup 

Serves 6 to 8

Substitute any pasta for this dish. 

2 tablespoons olive oil 

1 cup chopped onion

2 pounds ground beef or sausage

3 cloves garlic, minced 

2 tablespoons tomato paste 

1 tablespoon harissa (or some red pepper flakes and a splash of red wine or balsamic vinegar)

4 cups tomato sauce, marinara, diced tomatoes (whatever you have)

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

1 tablespoon house seasoning (salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and smoked paprika) 

8 cups beef stock (or use beef soup base or bouillon cubes and water)

1 pound lasagna noodles, broken 

Garnish 

Shredded mozzarella 

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Ricotta

Fresh basil leaves

In a large stockpot or Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add meat and cook for another 4-5 minutes. Drain excess grease, if necessary. Add minced garlic and cook for 1 minute. Next, add tomato paste and harissa (or red pepper flakes and vinegar) and cook for another 1-2 minutes. Add tomato sauce, seasonings and stock. Stir everything together and bring to a simmer. Add pasta and cook for an additional 10-15 minutes, or until noodles are cooked al-dente. 

Top each serving with shredded mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, a dollop of ricotta and fresh basil leaves. Serve warm. 

NOTE 

Vegetarian Option – Use mushrooms or beans instead of meat and use vegetable broth instead of beef stock. 

