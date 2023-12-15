Head down to the Pier for some holiday fun at the second annual Putt the Pier: Holiday Edition from Friday, Dec. 15 to Thursday, Jan. 2. Locals and tourists alike are invited to experience the 18-hole putt putt golf course while basking in 360-degree views of Tampa Bay, holiday themed obstacles and nostalgic holiday tunes.

Tickets are $12 per person. 30-minute time slot reservations are available to book ahead of time. Walk up/stand by tickets are available at a first-come first-serve basis. To get tickets, go to https://www.puttstpetepier.com/how-to-play