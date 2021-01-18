Put Your Physical & Mental Well-Being Resolutions Into Action

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Traffic
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Video Game News
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Disneyland Paris staying closed at least 2 more months due to COVID-19
After this week, you’ll be one step closer to a $1,400 stimulus check
Daytime chat: Danny and Leslie list their favorite Billy Joel songs
Video
Inauguration rehearsal evacuated after fire in homeless camp
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
Dancing trucker turns up at inauguration protest to promote peace
Video
Top Stories
‘It’s my lifeblood’: Disabled Pinellas County veteran searching for stolen electric hybrid bike
Video
Top Stories
‘Stop the violence’: Over 100 Tampa community members participate in peace walk to end gun violence
Video
Tennessee law firm giving away free divorce for Valentine’s Day
Video
Woman asks for love stories, plans to give away old wedding rings after divorce
Video
Tampa Bay parents concerned after state education leaders send out student performance letters
Video
Weather
Max Defender 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Florida surgeon general grilled by lawmakers over state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Video
Top Stories
1M unused doses: CDC disputes DeSantis’ claim that Florida’s unused vaccine supply may include booster shots
Video
Top Stories
Seniors get Frontier service back after outage lasted nearly three weeks
Video
Florida’s vaccine rollout criticized, experts call for more communication and local support
Brandon woman worried after she receives unemployment benefits, even though she didn’t apply
Video
Is Hillsborough County ready to distribute second round of coronavirus vaccine doses?
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Masters Report
Top Stories
Bucs fans excited for NFC Championship game
Video
Top Stories
Brady vs Rodgers, possibly Mahomes vs. Allen in title games
Brady, Bucs end playoffs for Saints, Brees, 30-20
Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat New Orleans Saints 30-20; off to NFC championship game in Green Bay
Video
Charles Barkley says pro athletes should get preferential COVID-19 vaccine treatment
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Dog returns to original owner after 12 years apart
Video
Pasco County adds 4 vaccination clinics for residents 65+
Video
‘We want to sound the alarm’: CDC warns more infectious COVID strain may become dominant in US
Man donates not one, but two stimulus checks to local foodbank
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Put Your Physical & Mental Well-Being Resolutions Into Action
Daytime
Posted:
Jan 18, 2021 / 11:27 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 18, 2021 / 11:27 AM EST
For more information visit
PlanetFitness.com
.
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Ex-Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones released on $2,500 bond
Video
After this week, you’ll be one step closer to a $1,400 stimulus check
More than 40,000 in Florida overdue for 2nd dose of coronavirus vaccine
Video
Pasco County adds 4 vaccination clinics for residents 65+
Video
Florida police looking for road-raging bikers who beat driver with wrench, helmets
Gallery
Tampa Bay parents concerned after state education leaders send out student performance letters
Video
Inauguration rehearsal evacuated after fire in homeless camp
Video
Florida coronavirus: Over 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations administered in the state
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
‘You can feel the energy’: Tampa Bay sports radio hosts say Bucs fans love Brady vs. Brees matchup
Video
Here’s how to score free pancakes at Denny’s
‘Tell that story’: Coastal Creative in St. Pete provides podcast, studio, event space for creators
Video
‘Disgraceful’: World leaders react to storming of the US Capitol
Video
Tampa law professor discuss charges rioters could face after storming U.S. Capitol
Video
More Don't Miss