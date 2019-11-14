Put Time on Your Side for Retirement

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Italian govt set to declare state of emergency in Venice
Top Stories
Big Game Bound Week 11: Rex Ryan’s return to the sidelines
Walmart hires off-duty officers ahead of El Paso reopening
Walmart releases sales for Thanksgiving, Black Friday
At least 3 hurt in California school shooting, gunman sought
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Walmart hires off-duty officers ahead of El Paso reopening
Top Stories
38-year-old man awarded $2 million after botched circumcision
Top Stories
Artist paralyzed by bullet learns to paint intricate designs with a brush in her mouth
Vision Zero initiative promotes pedestrian safety across Tampa
Set a playdate with downtown Clearwater building new playable city
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warmer today before another cold front arrives
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Breaking down first day of public impeachment hearings
Top Stories
Lottery drawing for dogs seized happening today
Top Stories
Small Tampa Bay area airports work to prevent fueling mistakes
Mail theft warning, crooks target outgoing payments by check
WWII navigator from Lutz recalls frightening moments on B-24 bomber
Airport worker who fueled Tampa surgeon’s plane before deadly crash had just been hired
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Top Stories
Big Game Bound Week 11: Rex Ryan’s return to the sidelines
Top Stories
Tampa Bay hosts New York after Maroon’s 2-goal game
Top Stories
WWE Superstars, legends excited to host WrestleMania in Tampa
Kurt Angle invites fans to WrestleMania ticket party in Tampa
Report claims ’17 Astros cheated to win World Series
NFL teams invited to Colin Kaepernick private workout this weekend
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Pledge of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Top Stories
Surviving Hurricane Dorian just beginning for residents: ‘Life is hard. You don’t have no place to live’
Top Stories
‘Our shelves are empty!’ Metropolitan Ministries holiday tent gets 15 donations in 11 days
Missouri sheriff’s department sees 17 babies born this year
38th Annual Tampa Greek Food Festival
Thousands participate in annual Tampa Bay Heart Walk
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
At least 6 hurt in Southern California high school shooting
Put Time on Your Side for Retirement
Daytime
Posted:
Nov 14, 2019 / 11:49 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 14, 2019 / 11:49 AM EST
RETIREMENT PLAN FOR FIRST 5 CALLERS W/ $250K+ PORTFOLIO / 844-273-5504
Latest Videos
Walmart hires off-duty officers ahead of El Paso reopening
38-year-old man awarded $2 million after botched circumcision
Artist paralyzed by bullet learns to paint intricate designs with a brush in her mouth
Vision Zero initiative promotes pedestrian safety across Tampa
Set a playdate with downtown Clearwater building new playable city
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warmer today before another cold front arrives
Polk school board takes up medical marijuana policy as deadline looms
Wave Watch: Low pressure to bring showers, storms Thursday night
WWE Superstars, legends excited to host WrestleMania in Tampa
Influenza on rise across Tampa Bay area schools
‘Our shelves are empty!’ Metropolitan Ministries holiday tent gets 15 donations in 11 days
Tracking the Tropics: Quiet in middle November
More Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Win free rent for 2020
More Contests
Trending Stories
Hospital surprises Mrs. Rogers with babies in cardigans on World Kindness Day
Florida Strawberry Festival lineup includes Reba McEntire, Patti LaBelle, Lynyrd Skynyrd
Walmart releases sales for Thanksgiving, Black Friday
2 dead, 5 hurt after fiery 8-vehicle pileup on I-75; all lanes reopen
‘Somebody help me!’ Doorbell camera captures woman’s terrified screams from passing car
At least 3 hurt in California school shooting, gunman sought
‘Guardian of the Galaxy’ star now guardian to 2 pit bulls abandoned in Tampa
Starbucks has a buy-one-get-one-free deal Thursday
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Walmart releases sales for Thanksgiving, Black Friday
Motorola to release classic Razr phone with foldable screen in January
‘Our shelves are empty!’ Metropolitan Ministries holiday tent gets 15 donations in 11 days
More Don't Miss