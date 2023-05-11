Purple Playas Foundation is 100% volunteer drive. Funds support children with chronic medical conditions. Please visit PurplePlayasFoundation.org to make a donation, see sponsorship opportunities, checkout upcoming events, and to access resources. There are video tutorials, tip sheets, hands-on materials, and more. If you have a child with rare, complex or chronic illness, you can request to be added to our wait list for a free Purple Playas Coping Kit. Links to join us on social media are also provided. And don’t forget to buy your $10 golf ball number for your chance to WIN $1,000, during our Helicopter Golf Ball Drop. You don’t need to be present to win! Contact us at: ppf@purpleplayasfoundation.com or 813-963-7227.