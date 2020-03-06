Purple Playas Foundation

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Purple Playas Foundation is 100% volunteer drive and all funds raised are to support children with chronic illness.  Please visit PurplePlayasFoundation.org to make a donation, see sponsorship opportunities, check-out upcoming events, and visit the Purple Playas SMILES Store.  There is a video explaining the Purple Playas Coping Kits and they are available for purchase in the SMILES store. If needed, you can request to be added to our wait list, if your family has a need for a donated kit.  Links to social media are located at the bottom of the home page.  Contact us at:  ppf@purpleplayasfoundation.com or 813-963-7227

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Operation Green Light gives residents a second chance behind the wheel in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Operation Green Light gives residents a second chance behind the wheel in Tampa Bay"

Heavy law enforcement presence in Northdale after shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heavy law enforcement presence in Northdale after shooting"

Hillsborough River turns green ahead of St. Patrick's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough River turns green ahead of St. Patrick's Day"

Coronavirus Concerns on Cruise Ships

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Concerns on Cruise Ships"

Friday Midday Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Midday Forecast"

Couple evacuated from cruise ship during coronavirus outbreak back home in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Couple evacuated from cruise ship during coronavirus outbreak back home in Tampa Bay"

13-year-old burned from head to toe after playing with unknown chemical

Thumbnail for the video titled "13-year-old burned from head to toe after playing with unknown chemical"

Hundreds of nervous passengers set sail from Tampa amidst Coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds of nervous passengers set sail from Tampa amidst Coronavirus outbreak"

Largo liquor store crooks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Largo liquor store crooks"

liquor store surveillance video

Thumbnail for the video titled "liquor store surveillance video"

Addressing cancer patients concerns about the coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Addressing cancer patients concerns about the coronavirus"

Health department breach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health department breach"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss