Purple Playas Foundation is 100% volunteer drive and all funds raised are to support children with chronic illness. Please visit PurplePlayasFoundation.org to make a donation, see sponsorship opportunities, check-out upcoming events, and visit the Purple Playas SMILES Store. There is a video explaining the Purple Playas Coping Kits and they are available for purchase in the SMILES store. If needed, you can request to be added to our wait list, if your family has a need for a donated kit. Links to social media are located at the bottom of the home page. Contact us at: ppf@purpleplayasfoundation.com or 813-963-7227