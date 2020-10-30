Pumpkin Trifle

1 15 oz can pumpkin puree

Vanilla Greek Yogurt

Brown sugar

8 oz Mascarpone

Maple Syrup

¼ cup heavy cream, cold

½ confectioners sugar

2 cups gingersnap cookies, crushed

Add the yogurt to a large mixing bowl. Then add the vanilla, cinnamon, and brown sugar. Mix with a handheld mixer until combined.

Fold in the pumpkin puree, gently, until well combined. Set aside.

Add the heavy whipping cream, powdered sugar and maple syrup to a large bowl and whip on high speed until soft peaks form.

Add the mascarpone cheese to the whipped cream and whip until stiff peaks form.

Assembly:

Start by lining the bottom of a trifle bowl, or the bottom of individual serving dishes. Such as small clear glasses, or ice cream cups. Layer the gingersnap cookie crumbs to fill the bottom about 1.4 of the way.

Then top with pumpkin yogurt, then layer with another layer of cookie crumbles. Then another layer of yogurt. Top with whipped cream.