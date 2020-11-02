Today Jaden Hair from steamykitchen.com showed us how to enjoy pumpkin seeds using 3 spice blends.

Za’atar – a Middle Eastern spice blend thats nutty and tangy: sesame seeds, thyme, sumac and oregano. We’ll toast flatbread, drizzle with olive oil and top with Za’atar pumpkin seeds.

Berbere – A traditional Ethiopian spice with chiles, garlic, fenugreek and a warm spices, like allspice and cinnamon. Add this unique flavored pumpkin seeds to your next cheese and charcuterie platter.

Shichimi Togaroshi – This is a Japanese blend of 7 ingredients: red chili pepper, orange peel, sesame seeds, Japanese pepper, ginger, seaweed and poppy seeds. This is a typical condiment you’ll find at ramen tables. It’s perfect with pumpkin seeds. Sprinkle a little as a topping for a Japanese Buddha Bowl (rice, pickled ginger, store-bought poke, and seaweed