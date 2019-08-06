Pumpkin Baked Oatmeal Ingredients: • 3 cups old-fashioned oats • 2 teaspoons baking powder • 1/2 teaspoon salt • 1 tablespoon+ cinnamon (add more to your taste) • 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice • 2 cups plain almond milk (can use other type of milk) • 3 tablespoons egg white substitute • 1 6oz container Chobani Apple Cinnamon Greek yogurt • 1 cup canned pure pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling) • 3/4 cup coconut flakes • 1/3 cup slivered almonds Directions: • Preheat oven to 400 degrees. • In a bowl mix dry ingredients; oats, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice. • In another bowl mix wet ingredients; milk, egg white, yogurt, pumpkin. Combine the wet and dry ingredients. • Add almonds and coconut. • Pour into a greased 9×13 casserole dish and bake uncovered for 20 minutes. • Remove from oven and stir. Bake uncovered an additional 20 minutes.