Pumpkin Baked Oatmeal

A&E is back with a new season of "Intervention." Over the course of six consecutive episodes, viewers will follow the stories of addicts as they work to overcome their opioid addictions as well as one of the most dramatic recoveries in one of the hardest hit epicenters of the drug epidemic on the East Coast – Philadelphia’s “Heroin Hub.”

The team of expert interventionists will work with city officials, first responders and the families, offering a way out before it is too late.