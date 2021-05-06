Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic

Name: Tuna Pita Pockets with Fennel-Apple Slaw Recipe ID: 0002307

Active Time – 30 minutes, Total Time – 30 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

1 medium fennel bulb

1 Granny Smith apple

1 tablespoon GreenWise organic Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons chipotle hot sauce

2 teaspoons GreenWise organic honey

1/3 cup apple vinaigrette (or honey Dijon dressing)

3 (5.25 oz) tuna steaks (about 1 lb)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

4 whole wheat pita pockets

2 cups organic watercress

Prep:

Grate fennel bulb and apple.

Steps:

1. Combine mustard, hot sauce, and honey; set aside. Combine fennel, apple, and apple vinaigrette; set aside.

2. Preheat grill (or grill pan) on medium. Season tuna with oil, salt, and pepper (wash hands). Grill tuna 3–4 minutes on each side or until flesh is opaque and flakes easily.

3. Cut tuna into bite-size pieces; place in pita pockets. Top tuna with honey-chipotle sauce, watercress, and fennel-apple slaw. Serve.

Always check fish for bones and cook to an internal temperature of 145°F.

Amount per 1/4 recipe serving: Calories 450, Total Fat 18g, Sat Fat 3.5g, Trans Fat 0g, Chol 55mg, Sodium 540mg, Carb 35g, Fiber6g, Total Sugars 15g; (Incl. 8g Added Sugars), Protein 40g, Vit D 0%; Calc 10%, Iron 15%, Potas 15%

ATTRIBUTES

50% DV, Gather & Share, Grill, Kosher-Adaptable, Sandwich, Tuna/Salmon

SEARCH KEYWORDS

fruit, greens, veggies, tangy