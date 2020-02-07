Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Pre-Run Breakfast Idea

Live Now
Pre-run breakfast

Açaí-Citrus Smoothie Bowls

Ingredients

1 large fresh orange
8 oz fresh strawberry-pineapple fruit salad, thinly sliced
1 (16-oz) package frozen smoothie blend
2 1/2 cups açaí juice (or puree)
1/2 cup honey-and-oat granola
4 tablespoons almond (or peanut) butter
4 teaspoons honey (or agave nectar)

Steps

  1. Peel orange and cut into segments (about 1 cup). Slice strawberries and pineapple.
  2. Place smoothie blend and açaí juice in blender (or food processor bowl); blend until smooth.
  3. Divide smoothie mixture among 4 bowls. Arrange even rows of granola, strawberries, pineapple, and orange segments over smoothie bowls; top each with even amount almond butter and drizzle with honey. Serve.

