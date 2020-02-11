Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Post-Workout Meal Idea

Post Run Recipe
Spicy Peanut Chicken with Vegetable Noodles
Ingredients
1 teaspoon fresh ginger,
peeled/grated
1/4 cup roasted peanuts, coarsely chopped
1 medium red bell pepper, coarsely chopped
2 cloves fresh garlic, finely chopped
1 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs
1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
2 tablespoons chili-garlic sauce
1 tablespoon brown sugar
3 tablespoons canola oil, divided
1 package zucchini squash (or vegetable) spirals (14–16 oz)
Prep
- Peel and grate ginger; chop peanuts, red pepper, and garlic.
- Cut chicken into bite-size pieces (wash hands).
Steps
- Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Whisk peanut butter, soy sauce, rice vinegar, chili-garlic sauce, brown sugar, garlic, ginger, and 2 tablespoons oil until combined.
- Place remaining 1 tablespoon oil in pan, then add chicken; cook 2–3 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until brown. Reduce heat to medium; add red pepper and one-half peanut butter mixture, then cook and stir 3–4 minutes and until chicken is 165°F.
- Remove pan from heat. Stir in zucchini spirals and remaining-half peanut butter mixture until blended and hot. Sprinkle with peanuts; serve.