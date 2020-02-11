Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Post-Workout Meal Idea

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Post Run Recipe

Spicy Peanut Chicken with Vegetable Noodles

Ingredients

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, peeled/grated
1/4 cup roasted peanuts, coarsely chopped
1 medium red bell pepper, coarsely chopped
2 cloves fresh garlic, finely chopped
1 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs
1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
2 tablespoons chili-garlic sauce
1 tablespoon brown sugar
3 tablespoons canola oil, divided
1 package zucchini squash (or vegetable) spirals (14–16 oz)

Prep

  • Peel and grate ginger; chop peanuts, red pepper, and garlic.
  • Cut chicken into bite-size pieces (wash hands).

Steps

  1. Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Whisk peanut butter, soy sauce, rice vinegar, chili-garlic sauce, brown sugar, garlic, ginger, and 2 tablespoons oil until combined.
  2. Place remaining 1 tablespoon oil in pan, then add chicken; cook 2–3 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until brown. Reduce heat to medium; add red pepper and one-half peanut butter mixture, then cook and stir 3–4 minutes and until chicken is 165°F.
  3. Remove pan from heat. Stir in zucchini spirals and remaining-half peanut butter mixture until blended and hot. Sprinkle with peanuts; serve.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

HCSO civilian employee arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO civilian employee arrested"

Man killed in head-on crash while trying to pass truck in Zephyrhills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man killed in head-on crash while trying to pass truck in Zephyrhills"

Troopers investigating fatal crash in Hudson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Troopers investigating fatal crash in Hudson"

Running Past Cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Running Past Cancer"

New Veterinary Building coming to Pinellas County HS

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Veterinary Building coming to Pinellas County HS"

St. Pete shelter wants you to host 'pawjama party' sleepover to help study dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Pete shelter wants you to host 'pawjama party' sleepover to help study dogs"

Robbery suspects hit 2 gas stations in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robbery suspects hit 2 gas stations in Tampa"

Physical Therapist arrested, charged with sexual battery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Physical Therapist arrested, charged with sexual battery"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

Pedestrian hit and killed on Little Road

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian hit and killed on Little Road"

USF professor patent could help slow Coronavirus spread in China

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF professor patent could help slow Coronavirus spread in China"

Police: Man in critical condition after machete attack in Pinellas Park; suspect at large

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Man in critical condition after machete attack in Pinellas Park; suspect at large"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss