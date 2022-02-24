Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic | Post-run recipe

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Eagle 8
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Airlines warned not to fly near Ukraine
Booming housing market | Jeff Borham of Team Borham at eXp Realty
Video
Woman struck, killed by Manatee deputy on patrol, sheriff’s office says
Tampa city council explores rent stabilization ordinance
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
What flowers are blooming in the Tampa area and what’s to come?
Video
Top Stories
First Black-owned Ben & Jerry’s in Florida opens in Tampa Bay
Video
Top Stories
First responders battle fire at Tampa grocery store
Video
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Record heat expected this afternoon
Video
Ukrainian students at USF hope for the best as loved ones remain in Europe
Video
Watch: Florida man steals crossbow by stuffing it down his pants
Video
Weather
Red Tide
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Weather Stories
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Lakeland woman sent to collections for AT&T service she never had
Video
Top Stories
Former Florida deputy accused in cold case killing called ‘dependable,’ records show
Video
Top Stories
Couple reunited with wedding ring lost at Clearwater Beach restaurant
Video
Pasco paramedic accused of cover up after patient’s death will not lose license
Video
8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo 2022
Tampa mom ‘horrified’ by video of bus driver using ‘chokehold’ on autistic son
Video
Sports
China 2022
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Friday Night Blitz
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
‘Bandit Ball’ returns with inaugural USFL draft for Tampa Bay Bandits
Top Stories
MLB: Season will be short deal isn't reached soon
NTT INDYCAR Series begins 2022 season on streets of St. Petersburg
Video
'80 for Brady' to star Brady, 4 acclaimed actresses
Video: Man takes joyride on San Diego Padres field
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2022
Top Stories
What flowers are blooming in the Tampa area and what’s to come?
Video
Top Stories
First Black-owned Ben & Jerry’s in Florida opens in Tampa Bay
Video
‘We will never forget’: 2 sets of Tampa twins born on ‘twosday,’ 2-22-22
Play Tampa’s Black-owned business bingo for prizes this month
Video
City of Tampa launches naming contest for mini street sweeper
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Advertise With Us
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic | Post-run recipe
Daytime
Posted:
Feb 24, 2022 / 10:09 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 24, 2022 / 10:09 AM EST
For more information visit
Publix.com/recipes
.
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Florida restaurant denies service to those wearing masks
Video
Sarasota candidate apologizes for threatening career of officer who pulled him over
Video
Miss Alabama dies days after fall in Florida, family says
Pinellas Co. residents arrested for role in Capitol Riot
Video
LIVE: Curtis Reeves says he never had the need to fire his weapon in line of duty
Live
Woman quits job to breastfeed boyfriend full time
Florida mom fatally run over by vehicle after fight about parking spot
Video
Woman steals 4th grader’s science project from Florida driveway
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo 2022
‘Dog Moms of Tampa Bay’ meet-up group connecting dog lovers through Instagram, events
Video
Plant City couple says ‘I do’ in Checkers-themed wedding complete with chicken tender bouquet
Video
Tampa couple has ‘shotgun wedding’ in store on 2-2-22 at 2:22
Gallery
WATCH: WFLA honors Black History Month
Video
More Don't Miss