Publix Aprons: Thai-Style Shrimp and Melon Salad

Ingredients:
3 cups fresh honeydew chunks
1 large red bell pepper
1/4 bunch fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped
1/4 cup lightly salted peanuts, coarsely crushed (optional)
1 small fresh jalapeño, thinly sliced
1/2 cup presliced green onions
2 limes, for juice
2 tablespoons fish (or Worcestershire) sauce
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 lb peel/deveined shrimp, tails removed
1 teaspoon sriracha-garlic seasoning
Steps:
- Place in large bowl: honeydew, red peppers, cilantro, jalapeños, and green onions. Squeeze limes for juice (2 tablespoons).
Combine second bowl: lime juice, fish sauce, salt, and 2 tablespoons oil.
- Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Coat shrimp with remaining 1 tablespoon oil and seasoning, then
place in pan; cook 3–4 minutes until shrimp are opaque and hot.
- Pour dressing over melon salad; toss to coat. Divide melon salad among serving bowls; top evenly with shrimp. Sprinkle with
peanuts; serve.