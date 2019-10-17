Publix Aprons: Tasty Treats

Ingredients:
6 oz cream cheese, softened 1/2 cup sliced black olives, divided 14 slices pepperoni, finely chopped 2 tablespoons + 1/4 cup fresh basil, divided 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese 1/4 cup sundried tomato spread (or pesto) 18 plain pretzel crisps
Steps:
- Set cream cheese out to soften. Drain olives, then chop 1/4 cup olives, pepperoni, and 2 tablespoons basil finely. Cut remaining 1/4 cup basil (leaves only) in half.
- Combine cream cheese, mozzarella, tomato spread, pepperoni, chopped olives, and chopped basil. Form (or scoop) cream cheese mixture into 1/2-inch balls (about 18).
- Lay pretzel crisps flat on work surface; top each with a basil leaf half, cheese ball, and remaining olive slice (to resemble an eyeball). Serve. (Makes about 18 servings.)