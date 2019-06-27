Publix Aprons: Spiced Yogurt Chicken with Creamy Vegetable Salad

Spiced Yogurt Chicken with Creamy Vegetable Salad

Active Time – 15 minutes, Total Time – about 1 hour (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

1 (2-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled/grated

6 cloves fresh garlic, finely chopped

1 (8.5-oz) pouch precooked brown rice-quinoa blend

2 cups plain nonfat Greek yogurt

2 teaspoons curry powder

1/2 teaspoon ground red pepper

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Large zip-top bag

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 1/2 lb boneless, skinless chicken breast

1 seedless cucumber, sliced

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

1 small red onion, finely chopped

1 cup tri-pepper mix (fresh diced green, red, and yellow bell peppers)

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

Nonstick aluminum foil

1/4 bunch fresh cilantro, finely chopped

Steps:

1. Place in large bowl: ginger, garlic, yogurt, curry powder, red pepper, pepper, and olive oil; whisk to combine. Place one-half yogurt mixture in zip-top bag. Stir vinegar into remaining-half yogurt mixture (in bowl), then chill until ready for use.

2. Butterfly chicken. (To butterfly, lay chicken flat. Slice through center of fillet, starting with thicker side and leaving 1/2 inch uncut to hold top and bottom slices together.) Place chicken in zip-top bag with yogurt mixture (wash hands); knead to coat, then let stand 30 minutes (or up to 2 hours) to marinate.

3. Cut cucumber into bite-size pieces. Halve tomatoes. Chop onion. Add to bowl with remaining yogurt mixture: cucumbers, tomatoes, tri-pepper mix, onions, rice, and 1/2 teaspoon salt; toss to coat.

4. Preheat oven to broil. Line baking sheet with foil. Arrange chicken on baking sheet (discard marinade); sprinkle with remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Place chicken on middle oven rack; broil 15–18 minutes or until top is lightly browned and chicken is 165°F. Slice chicken; chop cilantro (1/4 cup). Serve chicken over vegetable salad, sprinkled with cilantro.