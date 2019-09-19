Publix Aprons: Sausage with Onion-Apple Gravy over Potatoes

Recipe: Sausage with Onion-Apple Gravy over Potatoes
Total Time – 40 minutes (Makes 4 servings)


Ingredients:
2 medium red onions, thinly sliced
1 large sweet apple, grated
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
4 links hot (or mild) Italian chicken sausage
2 tablespoons flour
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon brown sugar-bourbon seasoning
2 cups no-salt-added chicken stock (or broth)
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1 (24-oz) package refrigerated mashed potatoes
1 tablespoon fresh sage, finely chopped

Steps:

  1. Preheat large sauté pan on medium 2–3 minutes. Place butter in pan, then add sausage; cook 3–4 minutes, turning occasionally, or
    until browned. Remove from pan.
  2. Add onions to same pan; cook 12–15 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until soft and well browned. Stir in apples, flour, brown sugar,
    and seasoning; cook 2 minutes.
  3. Reduce heat to medium-low, then pour in stock and vinegar and return sausage to pan; bring to a simmer and cook 8–10 minutes,
    stirring often, or until sauce has thickened and sausage is 165°F.
  4. Meanwhile, cook potatoes following microwave package instructions. Chop sage. Slice sausage. Divide mashed potatoes among
    serving bowls; top evenly with sausage and gravy. Sprinkle with sage; serve.

