Publix Aprons: Sausage with Onion-Apple Gravy over Potatoes

Recipe: Sausage with Onion-Apple Gravy over Potatoes
Total Time – 40 minutes (Makes 4 servings)
Ingredients:
2 medium red onions, thinly sliced
1 large sweet apple, grated
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
4 links hot (or mild) Italian chicken sausage
2 tablespoons flour
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon brown sugar-bourbon seasoning
2 cups no-salt-added chicken stock (or broth)
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1 (24-oz) package refrigerated mashed potatoes
1 tablespoon fresh sage, finely chopped
Steps:
- Preheat large sauté pan on medium 2–3 minutes. Place butter in pan, then add sausage; cook 3–4 minutes, turning occasionally, or
until browned. Remove from pan.
- Add onions to same pan; cook 12–15 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until soft and well browned. Stir in apples, flour, brown sugar,
and seasoning; cook 2 minutes.
- Reduce heat to medium-low, then pour in stock and vinegar and return sausage to pan; bring to a simmer and cook 8–10 minutes,
stirring often, or until sauce has thickened and sausage is 165°F.
- Meanwhile, cook potatoes following microwave package instructions. Chop sage. Slice sausage. Divide mashed potatoes among
serving bowls; top evenly with sausage and gravy. Sprinkle with sage; serve.