Publix Aprons: One-Pan Chicken and Root Vegetables

Recipe: One-Pan Chicken with Root Vegetables
Active Time – 20 minutes, Total Time – 50 minutes (Makes 4 servings)
Ingredients:
Nonstick aluminum foil
2 medium carrots
2 medium parsnips
1 (24-oz) bag baby potato medley
8 oz radishes
1 large sweet onion
1 tablespoon + 2 teaspoons spicy steak seasoning
1 teaspoon dried thyme
3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
2 lb chicken thighs
15 cloves fresh garlic
1/8 bunch fresh Italian parsley, finely chopped
Steps:
- Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Combine seasoning and thyme, then coat chicken with 1 tablespoon
seasoning mixture (wash hands). Pour 1 tablespoon oil to pan, then add chicken; cook 2–3 minutes or until browned.
- Place in large bowl: all vegetables, garlic, and remaining 2 tablespoons oil and 1 tablespoon seasoning mixture; toss to coat. Arrange
vegetable mixture in single layer on baking sheet, then place chicken over vegetables; bake 25–30 minutes or until vegetables are
tender and chicken is 165°F.
- Chop parsley (2 tablespoons). Toss vegetables in pan juices and divide among serving plates. Top with chicken and sprinkle with
parsley; serve.