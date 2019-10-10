Breaking News
Michael Drejka sentenced 20 years for fatal Clearwater parking lot shooting

Publix Aprons: One-Pan Chicken and Root Vegetables

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Recipe: One-Pan Chicken with Root Vegetables


Active Time – 20 minutes, Total Time – 50 minutes (Makes 4 servings)


Ingredients:
Nonstick aluminum foil
2 medium carrots
2 medium parsnips
1 (24-oz) bag baby potato medley
8 oz radishes
1 large sweet onion
1 tablespoon + 2 teaspoons spicy steak seasoning
1 teaspoon dried thyme
3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
2 lb chicken thighs
15 cloves fresh garlic
1/8 bunch fresh Italian parsley, finely chopped

Steps:

  1. Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Combine seasoning and thyme, then coat chicken with 1 tablespoon
    seasoning mixture (wash hands). Pour 1 tablespoon oil to pan, then add chicken; cook 2–3 minutes or until browned.
  2. Place in large bowl: all vegetables, garlic, and remaining 2 tablespoons oil and 1 tablespoon seasoning mixture; toss to coat. Arrange
    vegetable mixture in single layer on baking sheet, then place chicken over vegetables; bake 25–30 minutes or until vegetables are
    tender and chicken is 165°F.
  3. Chop parsley (2 tablespoons). Toss vegetables in pan juices and divide among serving plates. Top with chicken and sprinkle with
    parsley; serve.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss