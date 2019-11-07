Publix Aprons: Mediterranean Cauliflower-Mushroom Soup

Live Now
Mediterranean Cauliflower-Mushroom Soup
Total Time – 25 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

Ingredients:

6 cloves fresh garlic, coarsely chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 (10-oz) bags fresh cauliflower florets

8 oz sliced baby portabellas

1 (8-oz) package prediced yellow onions

2 1/2 teaspoons paprika

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric (optional)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

4 cups no-salt-added vegetable stock (or broth)

1 cup water

1 (12-oz) package organic cream of mushroom soup

1 (0.75-oz) package fresh dill, finely chopped

1 lemon, for zest/juice

3/4 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

Steps:

  1. Preheat large stockpot on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Chop garlic. Place oil in pot; add cauliflower and cook 6–8 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until browned and slightly tender. Remove 1 cup cauliflower and set aside.
  2. Add to pot: mushrooms, onions, and garlic; cook 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in paprika, cumin, turmeric, and salt; cook and stir 1 minute or until fragrant. Reduce heat to medium-low.
  3. Stir in stock, water, and soup; bring to a simmer and cook 5–6 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until vegetables are very tender. Chop dill. Zest lemon (1 teaspoon); squeeze for juice (2 tablespoons).
  4. Puree mixture with immersion blender (or food processor) until soup is desired consistency. Combine dill, lemon juice, zest, and yogurt. Divide soup among serving bowls; top each with even amounts yogurt sauce and reserved cauliflower. Serve.

