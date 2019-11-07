Publix Aprons: Mediterranean Cauliflower-Mushroom Soup

Mediterranean Cauliflower-Mushroom Soup
Total Time – 25 minutes (Makes 6 servings)
Ingredients:
6 cloves fresh garlic, coarsely chopped
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 (10-oz) bags fresh cauliflower florets
8 oz sliced baby portabellas
1 (8-oz) package prediced yellow onions
2 1/2 teaspoons paprika
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric (optional)
1 teaspoon kosher salt
4 cups no-salt-added vegetable stock (or broth)
1 cup water
1 (12-oz) package organic cream of mushroom soup
1 (0.75-oz) package fresh dill, finely chopped
1 lemon, for zest/juice
3/4 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
Steps:
- Preheat large stockpot on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Chop garlic. Place oil in pot; add cauliflower and cook 6–8 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until browned and slightly tender. Remove 1 cup cauliflower and set aside.
- Add to pot: mushrooms, onions, and garlic; cook 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in paprika, cumin, turmeric, and salt; cook and stir 1 minute or until fragrant. Reduce heat to medium-low.
- Stir in stock, water, and soup; bring to a simmer and cook 5–6 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until vegetables are very tender. Chop dill. Zest lemon (1 teaspoon); squeeze for juice (2 tablespoons).
- Puree mixture with immersion blender (or food processor) until soup is desired consistency. Combine dill, lemon juice, zest, and yogurt. Divide soup among serving bowls; top each with even amounts yogurt sauce and reserved cauliflower. Serve.