Publix Aprons: Holiday Trimmings

Rib Roast with Onion Au Jus

Active Time – 30 minutes, Total Time – 2 hours, 30 minutes (Makes 8 servings)


Ingredients:
2 medium sweet onions, thinly sliced
8 cloves fresh garlic, finely chopped
3 teaspoons kosher salt
2 teaspoons pepper
2 teaspoons dried thyme
1 standing rib roast (4–5 lb)
1 1/2 cups reduced-sodium beef broth (or stock)
1 cup red wine (or beef broth)
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce


Steps:

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Slice onions (about 2 cups); chop garlic. Combine salt, pepper, and thyme; coat roast evenly with seasoning
    on all sides. Arrange onions and garlic in bottom of roasting pan, then place roast over onion mixture; bake 20 minutes or until browned.
  2. Reduce oven to 350°F; continue baking 1–1 1/2 hours and until roast is 125°F (for medium rare; warm red center), 130°F (medium;
    warm pink center), or up to 170°F (well done). Use a meat thermometer to accurately ensure doneness. Transfer roast to cutting board;
    let stand 10–15 minutes before slicing. Temperature will rise 5–10°F during this time.
  3. Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high for 3 minutes. Transfer onion mixture to pan; cook 8–10 minutes or until browned. Pour in
    broth, wine, and Worcestershire; bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer 5 minutes.
  4. Meanwhile, slice roast. Serve roast with onion au jus.

Savory Onion Bread Pudding
Active Time – 15 minutes, Total Time – 1 hour, 30 minutes (Makes 12 servings)


Ingredients:
6 medium sweet onions, thinly sliced

7 oz Deli aged white cheddar cheese, shredded

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon dried thyme Cooking spray

2 cups heavy whipping cream (or half-and-half)

6 large eggs (or 1 1/2 cups egg substitute)

1 package corn muffin mix (6–8.5 oz)


Steps:

  1. Slice onions; shred cheese. Melt butter in large sauté pan on medium. Stir in onions, salt, pepper, and thyme; cook 20–30 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until onions are soft and browned. Remove pan from heat.
  2. Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat 13- x -9-inch baking dish with spray. Beat cream, eggs, and corn muffin mix in large bowl until blended, then pour into baking dish; top evenly with cheese and onion mixture.
  3. Bake 30–35 minutes or until golden and center is set. Let stand 10 minutes to cool before serving.

Spiced Cherry Salad
Total Time – 15 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

Ingredients:
1/2 cup red wine vinaigrette

1/2 teaspoon ground red pepper (optional)

1 package dried cherries (4–5 oz)

1 package baby kale salad blend (4–5 oz)

1 (3.5-oz) package fruit and nut mix

1 cup crumbled feta cheese
Steps:

  1. Combine vinaigrette and red pepper (if using) in large salad bowl; whisk to blend. Add cherries and let stand 10 minutes (cherries should begin to plump).
  2. Add remaining ingredients to bowl; toss to coat. Serve.

