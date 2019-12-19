Publix Aprons: Holiday Trimmings

Rib Roast with Onion Au Jus
Active Time – 30 minutes, Total Time – 2 hours, 30 minutes (Makes 8 servings)
Ingredients:
2 medium sweet onions, thinly sliced
8 cloves fresh garlic, finely chopped
3 teaspoons kosher salt
2 teaspoons pepper
2 teaspoons dried thyme
1 standing rib roast (4–5 lb)
1 1/2 cups reduced-sodium beef broth (or stock)
1 cup red wine (or beef broth)
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
Steps:
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Slice onions (about 2 cups); chop garlic. Combine salt, pepper, and thyme; coat roast evenly with seasoning
on all sides. Arrange onions and garlic in bottom of roasting pan, then place roast over onion mixture; bake 20 minutes or until browned.
- Reduce oven to 350°F; continue baking 1–1 1/2 hours and until roast is 125°F (for medium rare; warm red center), 130°F (medium;
warm pink center), or up to 170°F (well done). Use a meat thermometer to accurately ensure doneness. Transfer roast to cutting board;
let stand 10–15 minutes before slicing. Temperature will rise 5–10°F during this time.
- Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high for 3 minutes. Transfer onion mixture to pan; cook 8–10 minutes or until browned. Pour in
broth, wine, and Worcestershire; bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer 5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, slice roast. Serve roast with onion au jus.
Savory Onion Bread Pudding
Active Time – 15 minutes, Total Time – 1 hour, 30 minutes (Makes 12 servings)
Ingredients:
6 medium sweet onions, thinly sliced
7 oz Deli aged white cheddar cheese, shredded
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon dried thyme Cooking spray
2 cups heavy whipping cream (or half-and-half)
6 large eggs (or 1 1/2 cups egg substitute)
1 package corn muffin mix (6–8.5 oz)
Steps:
- Slice onions; shred cheese. Melt butter in large sauté pan on medium. Stir in onions, salt, pepper, and thyme; cook 20–30 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until onions are soft and browned. Remove pan from heat.
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat 13- x -9-inch baking dish with spray. Beat cream, eggs, and corn muffin mix in large bowl until blended, then pour into baking dish; top evenly with cheese and onion mixture.
- Bake 30–35 minutes or until golden and center is set. Let stand 10 minutes to cool before serving.
Spiced Cherry Salad
Total Time – 15 minutes (Makes 6 servings)
Ingredients:
1/2 cup red wine vinaigrette
1/2 teaspoon ground red pepper (optional)
1 package dried cherries (4–5 oz)
1 package baby kale salad blend (4–5 oz)
1 (3.5-oz) package fruit and nut mix
1 cup crumbled feta cheese
Steps:
- Combine vinaigrette and red pepper (if using) in large salad bowl; whisk to blend. Add cherries and let stand 10 minutes (cherries should begin to plump).
- Add remaining ingredients to bowl; toss to coat. Serve.