Publix Aprons: Grilled Dilly Pork & Potato Pouches

Ingredients 1 lemon, for zest/juice 1 cup deli-style dill pickle relish, drained and divided 1/4 cup pickle juice 3 oz shallots, thinly sliced 2 tablespoons fresh dill, finely chopped and divided 24 oz fingerling (or baby) potatoes, halved 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided 3 teaspoons roasted garlic-herb seasoning, divided Nonstick aluminum foil 4 (1-inch-thick) boneless pork loin chops (about 2 lb) 3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt Prep Preheat grill. Zest lemon (1 teaspoon); squeeze for juice (1 tablespoon). Drain relish (reserving 1/4 cup pickle juice); slice shallots and chop dill. Steps Halve potatoes, then place in microwave-safe bowl and cover; microwave on HIGH for 6 minutes, then drain. Combine potatoes, shallots, 2 tablespoons oil, 1/2 cup relish, 1 tablespoon dill, and 1 teaspoon seasoning; toss to coat. Place 4 sheets of foil on workspace. Divide potato mixture evenly in center of foil sheets. Bring up ends of foil and double-fold both sides up to completely seal pouches. Place pouches seam-side up on grill; cook pouches 8–10 minutes until potatoes are tender (do not turn). Season pork with 1 teaspoon seasoning and remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Place pork on grill; cook 3–4 minutes on each side until grill-marked and 145°F. Combine yogurt, lemon zest, lemon juice, pickle juice, and remaining 1 teaspoon seasoning, 1/2 cup relish, and 1 tablespoon dill. Remove pork and pouches from grill; remove contents carefully from pouches onto serving plates. Serve potatoes with pork drizzled with sauce.

